Финансы
Маша Цепелева

Платформа сервисов на основе открытого кода от российских разработчиков Iterative привлекла $25 млн Статьи редакции

Деньги потратят на новые продукты для исследования машинного обучения.

Стартап Iterative, который разрабатывает платформу с открытым кодом для использования машинного обучения в бизнес-процессах, привлёк $25 млн от фонда 468 Capital, основателя технологической компании Mesosphere Флориана Лейберта и предыдущих инвесторов — фондов True Ventures и Afore Capital, сообщает TechCrunch.

Iterative был основан в 2017 году разработчиками Дмитрием Петровым и Иваном Щеклеиным. В компании работают уже 60 человек, за три месяца штат увеличился вдвое. До стартапа Петров работал специалистом по данным в Microsoft, а Щеклеин — инженером-программистом в «Яндексе».

Инструменты Iterative помогают построить предсказуемые процессы в компании на основе машинного обучения. Например, инструмент DVC нужен для проведения экспериментов и управления моделями машинного обучения, а SaaS-сервисы – для взаимосвязи между командами. В основе — GitLab и GitHub.

Iterative потратит инвестиции на разработку новых продуктов.

Andrew Simon

2

Хотелось бы уже начать читать не сколько они все привлекли, а сколько заработали.

Ответить

Vyacheslav Anzhiganov

Andrew
0

Когда люди работают, то им некогда писать красивые истории :)

Ответить

Vlad Vinogradov

1

Поздравляю! Ребята делают хорошие инструменты и очень внимательно изучают обратную связь от пользователей. К тому же у них отличный Discord сервер по DVC

Ответить

Popi Khan

0

Ответить
