Платформа сервисов на основе открытого кода от российских разработчиков Iterative привлекла $25 млн Статьи редакции
Деньги потратят на новые продукты для исследования машинного обучения.
Стартап Iterative, который разрабатывает платформу с открытым кодом для использования машинного обучения в бизнес-процессах, привлёк $25 млн от фонда 468 Capital, основателя технологической компании Mesosphere Флориана Лейберта и предыдущих инвесторов — фондов True Ventures и Afore Capital, сообщает TechCrunch.
Iterative был основан в 2017 году разработчиками Дмитрием Петровым и Иваном Щеклеиным. В компании работают уже 60 человек, за три месяца штат увеличился вдвое. До стартапа Петров работал специалистом по данным в Microsoft, а Щеклеин — инженером-программистом в «Яндексе».
Инструменты Iterative помогают построить предсказуемые процессы в компании на основе машинного обучения. Например, инструмент DVC нужен для проведения экспериментов и управления моделями машинного обучения, а SaaS-сервисы – для взаимосвязи между командами. В основе — GitLab и GitHub.
Iterative потратит инвестиции на разработку новых продуктов.
Хотелось бы уже начать читать не сколько они все привлекли, а сколько заработали.
Когда люди работают, то им некогда писать красивые истории :)
Поздравляю! Ребята делают хорошие инструменты и очень внимательно изучают обратную связь от пользователей. К тому же у них отличный Discord сервер по DVC
