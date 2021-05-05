Миграция
Евгения Евсеева

Испания начнёт обновлять туристические визы россиянам с 12 мая Статьи редакции

Но поехать в страну туристы пока не смогут.

  • Визовый центр Испании в Москве возобновит выдачу виз с 12 мая, сообщается на сайте генконсульства.
  • Выдача виз начнется с 1 июня, но туристы не смогут въехать в страну до снятия ограничений из-за пандемии.

  • «Заявители на визу категории С (Шенгенская виза) не могут поехать в Испанию или другие страны Шенгенской зоны, пока существуют ограничения на въезд в ЕС и страны шенгенского соглашения из третьих стран», — говорится в сообщении.

  • Подать заявление на визу могут только владельцы предыдущих виз со сроком действия от одного года. Приоритет будут отдавать родственникам граждан ЕС, собственникам недвижимости и владельцам предыдущих виз на срок от двух до пяти лет.
  • Италия начнёт обновлять туристические визы россиянам с 3 мая. Обратиться за новым документом смогут те, у кого срок действия виз истёк после 1 января 2020 года

#новость #визы

1522 просмотров
11 11 комментариев
3
{ "author_name": "Евгения Евсеева", "author_type": "editor", "tags": ["\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c","\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438","\u0432\u0438\u0437\u044b"], "comments": 11, "likes": 3, "favorites": 2, "is_advertisement": false, "subsite_label": "migrate", "id": 242460, "is_wide": true, "is_ugc": false, "date": "Wed, 05 May 2021 16:16:25 +0300", "is_special": false }
Вакансии Разместить
Показать ещё
Все вакансии
0
11 комментариев
Популярные
По порядку
Написать комментарий...

Вася Пражкин

7

 Выдача виз начнется с 1 июня, но туристы не смогут въехать в страну

Хороший тамада у них и конкурсы интересные

Ответить

Татьяна Карпова

Вася
0

Посмеялась🤣

Ответить

Valentin Dombrovsky

1

Для получения Шенгена нужно ведь показывать документы, подтверждающие план поездки (авиабилеты, бронь отеля) - как это будет работать в данном случае? 

Ответить

Artem Petrenkov

Valentin
1

Ну вот и напишешь, зачем тебе нужно в Испанию.

Only the following categories of persons are exempt from the temporary travel restriction to Spain, regardless of nationality or place of residence:

a) Residents of the European Union, Schengen Associated States, Andorra, Monaco, The Vatican (Holy See) or San Marino travelling to these countries.

b) Holders of a long-term visa issued by a EU Member State or Schengen Associated State travelling to these countries.

c) Health professionals, including health researchers, and elderly care professionals who go to or return from exercising their activity.

d) Personnel dedicated to the transport of goods in the exercise of their activity, including ship crew, in order to ensure the provision of maritime transport services and fishing activity, and flight personnel necessary to carry out air transport activities.

e) Diplomatic, consular, international, military and civil protection organizations and members of humanitarian organizations, in the exercise of their functions.

f) Students who study in the Member States or Schengen Associated States and who have the corresponding permit or visa and medical insurance, provided that they travel to the country where they are studying. Entry into Spain must take place during the academic year or during the previous 15 days, and the student will be required to present documents proving the studies at the border crossing.

g) Highly qualified workers or business persons whose work is necessary for the Spanish economy and cannot be postponed or carried out remotely, or high level sports persons or artists or professionals of audiovisual arts. The relevant authorities in Spain issue at their own initiative the necessary certificate, which will be required when applying for a visa at the Embassy. Foreign nationals may not apply for this certificate from abroad. The Embassy does not issue said certificates or provide more information about them.

h) People traveling for imperative family reasons.

i) People traveling for reasons of force majeure or humanitarian.

Ответить

Gabby BenDer

0

Уже подвижки! Хорошееечно

Ответить

Антон Курочкин

Gabby
1

Так там нужна вакцинация одобренной ЕМА вакциной ( это не Спутник ) или справка с АТ.

Ответить

Igor Novák

Антон
0

Через месяц скорее всего это будут хотеть не только от россиян но и от европейцев. )) Ковид пасы наверное запустят через месяц. 

Ответить

Vyacheslav Sterkhov

0

А вот интересно, если была виза шенген годовая, но финская, попадают под эту тему или нет?

Ответить

Путачок

Vyacheslav
0

Тоже интересно, но лучше бы Финляндию открыли

Ответить

Artem Petrenkov

Vyacheslav
0

-

Ответить

Igor Novák

0

Нехер ездить,в эту тупую Европу. 

Ответить
Написать комментарий...
Мероприятия Разместить
Показать ещё
Все мероприятия

Блоги компаний

Admitad
Подписан
Отписаться
60% за год: продолжится ли рост доставки еды в 2021?
2020 год, пандемия COVID-19, самоизоляция и переход на удаленку стали настоящими катализаторами роста для онлайн-сервис…
ADCI Solutions
Подписан
Отписаться
Приглашаем на закрытый вебинар по созданию Drupal-сайта по доставке еды
Ссылку на трансляцию и пробный выпуск eCommerce-дайджеста получат активные подписчики нашего инстаграма и паблика ВКонт…
Spotify
Подписан
Отписаться
Подписчики Xbox Game Pass Ultimate смогут четыре месяца бесплатно использовать Spotify Premium
Предложение распространяется на 13 стран, включая Россию.

Показать еще

Лучшие комментарии
Igor Kiselev
за день
Вы получили эту новость, потому что у Вас включены уведомления от VC.ru, и Вы любитель попялиться в экран в начале рабочего дня.
Signal разместил в Instagram рекламу с данными, которые собирает соцсеть о каждом пользователе, — и получил бан
Bruce Robertson
за неделю
Наверняка мой коммент соберет кучу либеральных минусов, но все же выскажусь. Вспомнил тут один случай: Когда в Госдуме был скандал с депутатом Леонидом Слуцким, который распускал руки в отношении журналисток, то…
«Медуза» объявила о сборе донатов после включения в список иноагентов

Комментарии

Александр Кулешов

Всемирная организация…

Федор Чеботарев

Шок-контент: почему джунов не…

Name

«Яндекс.Драйв» начнёт повышать…

Саидакбар Убайдуллин

Signal разместил в Instagram…

Andr K

Epic Games призналась на суде с…

Igor Novák

Испания начнёт обновлять…

Igor Novák

Испания начнёт обновлять…

Aleksey

Epic Games призналась на суде с…

Old Nick

Воины света: как в России…

No Name

Nasdaq приостановила трансляцию…

Я не скажу свое…

Nasdaq приостановила трансляцию…

Aleksey

Epic Games призналась на суде с…

Andrey Mikhnenkov

Nasdaq приостановила трансляцию…

Виктор Булов

The Honest Company Джессики…

GREAKLY

Эстонский такси-сервис Bolt…

Николай Глущенко

Epic Games призналась на суде с…

Denis Kiselev

Epic Games призналась на суде с…

Alex Lowen

Какие есть способы монетизации…

Alexandre Svergoun

Правительство временно…

Маша

Мошенничество с PlayStation 5…
null