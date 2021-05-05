Испания начнёт обновлять туристические визы россиянам с 12 мая Статьи редакции
Но поехать в страну туристы пока не смогут.
- Визовый центр Испании в Москве возобновит выдачу виз с 12 мая, сообщается на сайте генконсульства.
- Выдача виз начнется с 1 июня, но туристы не смогут въехать в страну до снятия ограничений из-за пандемии.
«Заявители на визу категории С (Шенгенская виза) не могут поехать в Испанию или другие страны Шенгенской зоны, пока существуют ограничения на въезд в ЕС и страны шенгенского соглашения из третьих стран», — говорится в сообщении.
- Подать заявление на визу могут только владельцы предыдущих виз со сроком действия от одного года. Приоритет будут отдавать родственникам граждан ЕС, собственникам недвижимости и владельцам предыдущих виз на срок от двух до пяти лет.
- Италия начнёт обновлять туристические визы россиянам с 3 мая. Обратиться за новым документом смогут те, у кого срок действия виз истёк после 1 января 2020 года
Хороший тамада у них и конкурсы интересные
Для получения Шенгена нужно ведь показывать документы, подтверждающие план поездки (авиабилеты, бронь отеля) - как это будет работать в данном случае?
Ну вот и напишешь, зачем тебе нужно в Испанию.
Only the following categories of persons are exempt from the temporary travel restriction to Spain, regardless of nationality or place of residence:
a) Residents of the European Union, Schengen Associated States, Andorra, Monaco, The Vatican (Holy See) or San Marino travelling to these countries.
b) Holders of a long-term visa issued by a EU Member State or Schengen Associated State travelling to these countries.
c) Health professionals, including health researchers, and elderly care professionals who go to or return from exercising their activity.
d) Personnel dedicated to the transport of goods in the exercise of their activity, including ship crew, in order to ensure the provision of maritime transport services and fishing activity, and flight personnel necessary to carry out air transport activities.
e) Diplomatic, consular, international, military and civil protection organizations and members of humanitarian organizations, in the exercise of their functions.
f) Students who study in the Member States or Schengen Associated States and who have the corresponding permit or visa and medical insurance, provided that they travel to the country where they are studying. Entry into Spain must take place during the academic year or during the previous 15 days, and the student will be required to present documents proving the studies at the border crossing.
g) Highly qualified workers or business persons whose work is necessary for the Spanish economy and cannot be postponed or carried out remotely, or high level sports persons or artists or professionals of audiovisual arts. The relevant authorities in Spain issue at their own initiative the necessary certificate, which will be required when applying for a visa at the Embassy. Foreign nationals may not apply for this certificate from abroad. The Embassy does not issue said certificates or provide more information about them.
h) People traveling for imperative family reasons.
i) People traveling for reasons of force majeure or humanitarian.
Уже подвижки! Хорошееечно
Так там нужна вакцинация одобренной ЕМА вакциной ( это не Спутник ) или справка с АТ.
Через месяц скорее всего это будут хотеть не только от россиян но и от европейцев. )) Ковид пасы наверное запустят через месяц.
А вот интересно, если была виза шенген годовая, но финская, попадают под эту тему или нет?
