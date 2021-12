It's super basic in its current state.



Has both Landscape and Portrait Scenes.



Sources include Game Capture, Mobile Capture, Video Capture, Program Capture, and some text/images. No browser sources, or alerts.



Emojis are limited to the stock ones.

[{"title":"","image":{"data":{"uuid":"https:\/\/leonardo.osnova.io\/afbe89aa-e265-5417-9d65-934e6c841544\/","width":749,"height":420}}},{"title":"","image":{"data":{"uuid":"https:\/\/leonardo.osnova.io\/7849b30c-0f99-5cbb-9be6-add14514262b\/","width":177,"height":326}}},{"title":"","image":{"data":{"uuid":"https:\/\/leonardo.osnova.io\/32560902-91da-578b-8e90-9feac718561e\/","width":337,"height":209}}},{"title":"","image":{"data":{"uuid":"https:\/\/leonardo.osnova.io\/cc32d761-3a98-50c5-948e-1d4fd0698d6b\/","width":293,"height":275}}}]