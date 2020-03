We know now that Virgil is a fan of Spatialist artist Lucio Fontana’s work (see June 26th post), but we didn’t expect him to ALSO rip off a famed graphic designer’s work for a 1966 exhibition on that very same artist. AG Fronzoni’s ‘Fontana Galleria La Polena Genova 1-28 Ottobre 1966” vs. @off____white ‘s FW16 t-shirt. One of these Fronzoni posters is housed at Milan’s @latriennale , about 15-20 minutes from the Off-White headquarters lol. Dieters, comment if you’d also like to see Fronzoni’s work contextualized within Virgil’s @mcachicago retrospective next June.

