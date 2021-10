We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Is #instagramdown again? Have no connection on WhatsApp either.. is #whatsappdown too? Anyone having similar difficulties at the moment?

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.