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OpenAI добавила в Codex плагин для разработки iOS-приложений

Он автоматизирует сборку и отладку.

Источник: OpenAI
  • Компания рассказала, что добавила Build iOS Apps в официальный набор плагинов для ИИ-агента Codex. Он структурирует агентный цикл разработки и помогает в создании мобильных приложений.
  • Например, может с нуля создать основу SwiftUI-проекта или подключиться на этапе сборки, когда уже есть наработки. ИИ-агент также автоматически добавляет сторонние MCP и специальные навыки для SwiftUI без ручной донастройки. Есть сценарий адаптации интерфейса для Liquid Glass. Приложения можно будет просматривать, тестировать и править код внутри Codex.

пример запроса для Codex от OpenAI:

Scaffold a starter SwiftUI app and add a build-and-launch script I can wire to a `Build` action in my local environment.

Constraints:

Stay CLI-first. Prefer Apple's `xcodebuild`; if a cleaner setup helps, it's okay to use Tuist. - If this repo already contains a full Xcode project, use XcodeBuildMCP to list targets, pick the right scheme, build, launch, and capture screenshots while you iterate.

Reuse existing models, navigation patterns, and shared utilities when they already exist.

Keep the app focused on iPhone and iPad unless I explicitly ask for a shared Apple-platform implementation.

Use a small trustworthy validation loop after each change, then expand to broader builds only when the narrower check passes.

Tell me whether you treated this as a greenfield scaffold or an existing-project change.

Deliver:

-the app scaffold or requested feature slice

- a small build-and-launch script with the exact commands

- the smallest relevant validation steps you ran

- the exact scheme, simulator, and checks you used

Пользователь попросил Codex сделать приложение для контроля экранного времени у детей. Персонажа сгенерировала GPT Image 2.0. Источник: @bas_fijneman
  • Установить плагин можно в меню Plugins в приложении Codex, вбив название в поиск, или в CLI командой:
npx codex-marketplace add openai/plugins/plugins/build-ios-apps --plugin

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