Популярное
Свежее
Моя лента
Сообщения
Рейтинг
Курсы
Темы
Сервисы
Маркетинг
AI
Деньги
Личный опыт
Крипто
Путешествия
Право
Инвестиции
Телеграм
Показать все
vc.ru
О проекте
Правила
Реклама
Приложения
Ася Карпова
AI

Anthropic рассказала, как перенести «память» из других чат-ботов в Claude — на фоне отказа некоторых пользователей от ChatGPT

После того как OpenAI заключила сделку с Пентагоном, на Reddit стали бойкотировать их чат-бота, пишет TechRadar.

Источник: Anthropic
  • Компания поделилась промптом, который поможет «передать» Claude контекст и предпочтения в работе пользователя из других ИИ-приложений, включая личные данные, формат ответов, стиль общения и часто используемые программы.
  • Его нужно прислать чат-боту, которым человек сейчас пользуется, а выданный результат скопировать и вставить в поле в настройках памяти Claude.

Промпт: I'm moving to another service and need to export my data. List every memory you have stored about me, as well as any context you've learned about me from past conversations.

Output everything in a single code block so I can easily copy it. Format each entry as: [date saved, if available] - memory content. Make sure to cover all of the following — preserve my words verbatim where possible: Instructions I've given you about how to respond (tone, format, style, 'always do X', 'never do Y').

Personal details: name, location, job, family, interests. Projects, goals, and recurring topics. Tools, languages, and frameworks I use. Preferences and corrections I've made to your behavior. Any other stored context not covered above.

Do not summarize, group, or omit any entries. After the code block, confirm whether that is the complete set or if any remain.

Внизу — поле для ввода ответа стороннего чат-бота. Источник: Anthropic
Внизу — поле для ввода ответа стороннего чат-бота. Источник: Anthropic
  • После того как Anthropic отказалась от сделки с Минобороны США, а OpenAI заключила соглашение, в соцсетях стали заявлять, что отменяют подписки на ChatGPT и переходят на другие чат-боты. На Reddit рассказывают, как пытаются удалить свои данные из системы OpenAI.
  • 1 марта 2026 года приложение Claude сместило ChatGPT с первого места в рейтинге бесплатных приложений американского App Store.
  • В июле 2025 года Anthropic заключила двухлетний контракт с Пентагоном на $200 млн. Это часть серии правительственных сделок с ИИ-компаниями, включая OpenAI, Google и xAI, на $800 млн.

  • 26 февраля глава компании Дарио Амодеи заявил, что Anthropic не поддерживает использование Claude «для массового наблюдения» за гражданами США и требует пересмотреть этот пункт соглашения. 96 сотрудников OpenAI и 664 сотрудника Google подписали открытое письмо в поддержку Anthropic и призвали соблюдать этические ограничения при использовании их разработок.

  • Минобороны поставило Anthropic «дедлайн» для окончательного решения до 27 февраля 17:01 (01:01 по мск). В тот же день контракт с Пентагоном на его условиях заключила OpenAI.

  • Anthropic на уступки не пошла. Президент США Дональд Трамп написал в Truth Social, что запретит сотрудничать с компанией всем подрядчикам Пентагона, включая Amazon. Anthropic заявила, что оспорит решение в суде.

#новости

9
1
1
1
6 комментариев